Portland coach Jarrod Holt says his side is putting an extra focus on improving its record on the road, starting with Saturday's clash against Terang Mortlake.
The fourth-placed Tigers travel to Terang Recreation Reserve for the Hampden league clash, desperate to clinch the points.
The Tigers have a 4-3 record away from home this season.
"We'll be needing to put in a really good performance against Terang, which we know will be tough," he said.
"We haven't travelled too well in games this year so we've made sure we've prepared well and given more time and effort into preparation."
At this stage, the Tigers will make one change for the clash with defender Paul Procter returning after missing some footy with a quad injury with Holt labelling his season as "excellent".
Tex Mitchell comes out of the side with soreness.
The Tigers mentor said with finals just a matter of weeks away, the group was looking to return to its very best from earlier this season.
"It's hard for us to not look too far ahead and realistically the players will a little bit, there's no hiding from that fact," he said.
"Results don't matter as much with ladder position as much, so we're not looking too far ahead at that, but we feel we need to get back to our best footy in the next few weeks.
"We probably played better early this year to be honest - it's easy to say and not far from the truth that the dry conditions suited us a bit more, and it's a lot wetter now so it's slowed the game up a bit and made it a bit more contested but it's something we need to get better at.
"Previously, I feel like we've been good at that and we've worked hard on being efficient on the outside but we do need to get back on track with our contested footy - we need to get that balance right."
