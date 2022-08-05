The Standard
Breaking

A 51-year-old man is in police custody

AT
By Andrew Thomson
August 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loaded up: Police bomb response unit officers are on the way to Tyrendarra after claims explosive devices have been planted around a house. This is a file image.

Victoria Police bomb response unit officers are on their way to a Tyrendarra address after reports explosive devices have been planted at a property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.