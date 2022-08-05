The Standard

Jamie Lloyd earns GWV Rebels chance, six Hampden league players retain spots for NAB League blockbuster

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPRESSIVE: South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual has been in strong form recently for the Rebels. Picture: Lachlan Bence

A strong contingent of Hampden league youngsters will look to impress after being named in the GWV Rebels side for its crunch clash against NAB League ladder leaders Gippsland Power on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.