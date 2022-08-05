A strong contingent of Hampden league youngsters will look to impress after being named in the GWV Rebels side for its crunch clash against NAB League ladder leaders Gippsland Power on Sunday afternoon.
Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown), Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), Ethan Boyd (Warrnambool), Jamieson Ballantyne (Portland), Connor Byrne (Koroit) and Flynn Penry (Cobden) have all retained their spots after the impressive victory against Eastern Ranges in round 14 by 33 points.
Advertisement
Jamie Lloyd (Koroit) comes into the side as the only Hampden league inclusion after getting a late call-up on Thursday night.
Ballantyne, playing as a 19-year-old for the Rebels, was highly impressive in the win, gathering 21 disposals and kicking a goal. He has been named as emergency for Footscray in the VFL and may come out of the side if called upon.
MORE SPORT:
The Rebels sit seventh on the ladder with a 7-4 record, while the Power have lost just the one game all season and are coming off a 100-point win against Northern Knights in the previous round.
"It's a massive game and we'll have some fresh faces get a crack due to some unavailability and injury, but you never know what diamonds you can find," Rebels coach David Loader said.
"We were quite impressive (against Eastern), we're in great form, we've won five out of last seven and the two we lost were by about two kicks.
"We're one win out of third spot, we could be one of the form sides of the competition.
"We'll have a genuine crack against Gippsland and if it doesn't work out we'll learn a lot."
Harry Keast (North Warrnambool) have been named on the emergency list for the blockbuster clash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.