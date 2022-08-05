Koroit young gun Finn O'Sullivan is hoping to build on his remarkable rise by making his NAB League debut for the Oakleigh Chargers before the season is out.
O'Sullivan was rewarded with under 16 All-Australian team captaincy on Wednesday, following his exploits earlier this year with Vic Country.
The star midfielder has one game remaining for school side Xavier College in the APS competition before he shifts his focus to the NAB and Hampden leagues.
"I'll hopefully get an Oakleigh under 19s game or I'll come back and play for Koroit hopefully," O'Sullivan said.
"They (Oakleigh) have given me some indication that I am getting close, so hopefully when APS is finished I'll start training with Oakleigh full-time which'll be good.
"Just showing my face around the club because I haven't been able to much as I've had APS."
O'Sullivan won the Kevin Sheehan Medal for the best player in the AFL division one national championships after averaging 27.3 disposals and 5.3 clearances for across all three matches.
"I'm very honoured and really happy that I got the captaincy," O'Sullivan said of his appointment.
"It's a bit overwhelming in a way but I'm very excited.
"(I've received) a lot of support not just from back home but all across Melbourne and other towns. It's been great."
The Chargers sit sixth on the ladder with two rounds remaining and have secured a finals spot.
Koroit's senior football side has all but sealed the Hampden league minor premiership with three games left.
O'Sullivan has featured twice for the Saints at the top level after making his debut against North Warrnambool in round 11 and has appeared once for the under 18.5 side.
