Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson says it is vital his side builds momentum ahead of a Hampden league finals campaign.
With Camperdown set to make the trek on Saturday to the Reid Oval for round 16, the fifth-placed Blues will be hoping to improve on their 11-point win against Cobden last round.
"It's really important we play well Saturday, last week against Cobden we started well but obviously our kicking at goal was ordinary," he said.
"We possibly could have put the game to bed at quarter-time but because we were 2.13 we gave Cobden a huge chance to get right into the game.
"We played well for the most part but we've just got to keep working on that style of football that we want to play."
The Blues mentor said with the uncertainty surrounding the round 17 clash against Port Fairy - which has forfeited its match against Koroit this weekend - it was imperative the group had the right mindset.
"We've got Camperdown on Saturday and then Port Fairy so if that gets taken away from us as well it's vitally important we play well Saturday if we're forced to have a week off heading into Koroit and the finals," he said.
"We've got some fine-tuning (ahead of finals) so it's important we play the style we want to play."
The Blues have made four changes at this stage for the clash with Neville Swayn's Magpies, with skipper Sam Cowling a big loss.
Cowling - who returned after a long layoff from a knee injury last round - will miss Saturday's clash with Parkinson confirming the injury had "flared up" and not re-injured.
Parkinson said risking the skipper was not worth it at this stage of the season.
"That finals position is probably guaranteed so it's not worth injuring it and putting him in doubt for finals," he said.
Damien McCorkell, Brad Bull and Cooper Hoffmann are the others to come out of the Blues' side.
Tom Ludeman, Tim O'Keeffe, Lochie Worden and Amon Radley return to bolster Parkinson's side for the clash.
