NEW acquisition to the Tom Dabernig stable Duchess has trialled up well for the Warrnambool trainer in the lead up to a race down the Flemington straight over 1100 metres on Saturday.
Duchess is one of two runners Dabernig has on the nine-race program.
Advertisement
His other starter is Kalkarni Royale in the group three Aurie's Star Handicap.
"Duchess came into our stable in excellent condition," Dabernig told The Standard.
"She's very well and bright within herself. I was very happy with her trial at Casterton.
"She hit the line strongly in the trial. Duchess has a good record on soft to heavy tracks.
"We'll have a better idea how she's going and what we'll do in the future with her after she runs on Saturday."
MORE SPORT:
The lightly raced five-year-old is a $40 chance in the early betting markets.
Kalkarni Royale, a stablemate of Duchess has improved since her first-up effort which resulted in a third placing, according to Dabernig.
"The Aurie's Star is a small field which should suit Kalkarni Royale," he said.
"She's had the one run for us and I was happy with her performance.
"Kalkarni Royale has a very good second-up record I think she'll be competitive in the group three race.
"Daniel Moor has the ride on Kalkarni Royale. He's a very good jockey who often doesn't get the opportunities he deserves.
"A win or placing would really help Kalkarni Royale's breeding potential."
Kalkarni Royale is rated a $10 chance with the bookies for the 1200 metre contest.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Maddie Raymond, Aaron Purcell and Symon Wilde have runners at the Flemington meeting.
Smith saddles up Blakmax and Sacred Palace while Rolls is Raymond's representative.
Advertisement
Purcell accepted with the last start winner Mark Of The Man and Wilde has Zoltan in a $150,000 race.
Illowa bred galloper Just Folk runs in the $200,000 group three Aurie's Star Handicap for former Warrnambool trainer Josh Julius.
Top jockey Craig Williams has been booked to ride Just Folk in Saturday's Flemington meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.