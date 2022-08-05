The Standard

Tom Dabernig-trained Duchess trials up well for race down Flemington straight on Saturday.

By Tim Auld
August 5 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITED: Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig has welcomed Duchess into his stables. Picture: Chris Doheny

NEW acquisition to the Tom Dabernig stable Duchess has trialled up well for the Warrnambool trainer in the lead up to a race down the Flemington straight over 1100 metres on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.