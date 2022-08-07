UPDATE, Monday, 7.55am:
A 44-year-old Portland man will plead guilty to offences in a Warrnambool court later this week after breaking into the Portland Base Hospital and eating food.
Terrence Shepherd, 44, was already on bail for a range of matters, including resisting police and theft.
He was also on two community corrections orders and has been charged with breaching those orders.
It's alleged that security camera footage captured Shepherd on July 20 breaking a window to gain entry to the hospital.
Once inside he found a container of food, ate the food and then washed up the container before leaving the hospital.
Shepherd has been charged with burglary, theft of food valued at $10 and committing offences while on bail.
He was identified, arrested by Portland, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight last Thursday at the Warrnambool police station to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
He appeared in court on Friday and indicated he would plead guilty to charges on Thursday this week.
