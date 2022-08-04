The Standard

Man arrested after stealing food at hospital and washing up dishes

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:09am, first published August 4 2022 - 9:48pm
Busted: A Portland man has been charged with stealing and eating food worth $10 despite washing up before he left a hospital.

A 44-year-old Portland man will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday after breaking into the Portland Base Hospital where he stole and ate food before doing the dishes and leaving.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

