A 44-year-old Portland man will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday after breaking into the Portland Base Hospital where he stole and ate food before doing the dishes and leaving.
The man was already on bail for a range of matters, including resisting police and theft.
It's alleged that security camera footage captured the man on July 20 breaking a window to gain entry to the Portland hospital.
Once inside he found a container of food, ate the food and then washed up the container before leaving the hospital.
The man has been charged with burglary, theft of food valued at $10 and committing offences while on bail.
He was identified, arrested by Portland, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight at the Warrnambool police station to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
