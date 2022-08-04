WDFNL round 17 teams: Key Cats return, Tigers star doubtful for blockbuster

Allansford is set to welcome back three key players ahead of its Warrnambool and District league clash with South Rovers.
Zach Jamieson, Lachie Lusher and Ben Deluca will return for the Cats, who are looking to bounce back from consecutive 100-point losses.
Lusher and Deluca missed the round 16 loss to Russells Creek with illness while Jamieson hasn't been seen since round 14 because of work commitments.
"I'm looking forward to having him (Jamieson) back in there because he's a ruckman, centre-half forward," Cats coach Tim Nowell said.
"He's given us a fair bit this year so we've actually missed him over the last couple of weeks."
Unfortunately the Cats will be without Connor Bellman (out for season) and Brent Fedley who both sustained injuries in round 16.
Brett Hunger will likely miss depending on Thursday night's fitness test.
Rovers will be without captain Trent Harman because of a hamstring injury.
Old Collegians coach Ben Van de Camp confirmed his side would be without Harry White (concussion), Luke Moutray (ankle) and Jarrod Cust (hamstring) for its clash with powerhouse Nirranda.
"We haven't finalised their replacements yet, we'll see how training goes," he said.
"There's been a couple of boys that have had good form in the 12pm game so we'll look at that and see who gets the opportunity."
Panmure will be without assistant coach Matt Colbert for its match against Dennington, after he injured his hip at training.
"I don't think it sounds real bad but he (Colbert) will miss this week and see what it's like next week," Panmure coach Chris Bant said.
Forward Lachie McLeod comes back for the Bulldogs after missing round 16 with COVID-19 while Liam Lyons returns after spending time in the reserves following injury.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey said it was "highly doubtful" star ruckman Manny Sandow would be fit for the Tigers' clash with Russells Creek. Sobey said the club was waiting to see how Sandow pulled up after training on Thursday.
*Teams are as supplied by clubs
Merrivale Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, O.Watson, D.Scoble
HB: T.McLaughlin, A.Campbell, J.Fary
C: L.Nagle, T.Stephens, C.Rix
HF: S.Barnes, J.Neave, H.Owen
F: B.McCutcheon, N.Krepp, J.Brooks
R: B.Bell, M.Hausler, J.Gleeson
Int: J.Musico, J.Henderson, J.Wilson, J.Sobey
Russells Creek Seniors
B: O.Everall, J.Forth Bligh, D.Finlayson
HB: Z.Welsford, T.Wason, W.McPhee
C: Z.Timms, D.Gunning, B.Rudland-Castles
HF: C.Templeton, B.Hewett, T.Smith
F: D.Nicholson, J.Chatfield, X.McCartney
R: S.Alberts, D.Burns, D.Herbertson
Int: C.Mifsud, S.Grinter, D.Cross, J.Chatfield
Panmure Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: B.Cook, N.Keane, T.Wright
HB: T.Mahony, L.Lyons, T.Gardiner
C: P.Mahony, T.Murnane, L.Kew
HF: C.Bant, W.Pomorin, B.Gedye
F: S.Mahony, I.Sinnott, J.Moloney
R: L.Bishop, B.Purcell, D.Roache
Int: J.Dalton, L.Gavin, L.McLeod, Z.Reeves
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, T.Lee, M.McLaren
HB: T.Noonan, L.Campbell-Gavin, J.Turner
C: J.Woodall, S.Fogarty, Z.McKenna
HF: B.Thornton, T.Noonan, B.Moor
F: B.Baker, E.Dowd, D.Davidson
R: R.Barling, T.Fitzgerald, J.Garner
Int: D.Threlfall, K.McKenna, C.Simms
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: R.O'Connor, L.Tebble, S.O'Connor
HB: P.McSween, T.McKenzie
C: J.Moloney, J.Dillon, J.Moloney
HF: B.Reid, L.McConnell, S.Kenna
F: B.Fraser, F.Beasley, L.Boyd
R: S.Judd, B.O'Sullivan, J.Wallace
Int: J.Brooks, T.Glennen, B.Lucas, T.Henderson
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: A.Doak, C.Dower, B.Kelly
HB: B.Newey, C.Trotter, S.Newey
C: J.Fowler, B.Matthews, I.Arundell
HF: K.Delaney, T.Hunt, S.Negrello
F: L.Rosolin, T.Smurthwaite, T.Marshallsea
R: B.Bacon, M.Hickey, A.Hunt
Int: B.Hickey, J.Gaut, D.Whitehead, H.Williams
Nirranda Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: L.Weel, B.McCann, J.Paulin
HB: B.Harkness, R.Nutting, M.Lloyd
C: L.Irving, D.Willsher, J.Stacey
HF: S.Lenehan, J.Willsher, D.Lees
F: N.Couch, J.Lee, D.Philp
R: H.Giblin, A.Rosolin, E.Harvey-Cleary
Int: J.Folkes, C.Wagstaff, J.Spokes
Old Collegians Seniors
B: M.Crosier, E.Barker, K.Bidmade
HB: L.Dwyer, H.Hall, A.Grant
C: T.Lewis, J.Bowles, E.Dawson
HF: J.Malone, N.Wallace, N.Forth
F: J.Dunne, C.Barby, J.Brooks
R: B.Keane, D.Gleeson, M.Riddell
Int: J.Cleaver, H.Jenkins, J.Douglas, J.Wallace
Allansford Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: B.Hunger, S.Kilpatrick, J.Kirkwood
HB: M.Gristede, B.Edge, B.Lee
C: T.Jones, B.Coutts, T.Knowles
HF: R.Buck, C.Day, C.Mclean
F: H.Searle, K.Jans, R.Hare
R: L.Nowell, Z.Mungean, Z.Jamieson
Int: B.Deluca, L.Lusher, T.Mott
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Turland, J.Dalton, T.Bishop
HB: B.Oates, S.Wilde, A.Seabrook
C: D.Dews, J.Bacon, J.Higgins
HF: J.Bell, D.Cox, J.Dowd
F: E.Dowd, S.Williams, T.Ryan
R: K.Lenehan, T.Bowman, J.Fedley
Int: P.Higgins, X.Ellul, J.Butler, H.Boyd
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
