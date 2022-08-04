The Standard

Hundreds farewell Collingwood great Bill Picken in Hamilton

By Tim Auld
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALE: Bill Picken was remembered as 'a champion person'.

COLLINGWOOD Football Club royalty was among more than 600 mourners who farewelled former Magpie great Bill Picken in Hamilton on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.