WARRNAMBOOL Racing Club is on the lookout for a new manager of tracks and facilities after long serving employee Daniel Lumsden resigned from the job.
Lumsden, 39, who started his working career at Warrnambool as a track worker 15 years ago before taking over as the track manager for the last seven years starts his new job as a Worksafe Inspector on August 22.
Advertisement
"I really enjoyed my time working for the racing club but I've decided to have a career change," he said.
"My daughter Maisy developed leukaemia nearly a year ago and that illness gave me time to think about my working career. The best news is Maisy's health has improved but she is still getting treatment at the Royal Children's Hospital.
"The doctors and all the staff at the hospital have been sensational during Maisy's illness and so have our family and friends With my new job I don't have to work on weekends so this will allow me to spend more time with my family."
MORE SPORT:
WRC chairman Steve Waterhouse acknowledged the contribution that Daniel had made to the racing club and wished the Lumsden family well for the future.
The racing club which hosts 19 race meetings a year is seeking a driven leader who is experienced in managing projects, people, facilities and open space for the job. This will also include them overseeing the preparation of the racing and training tracks and making sure they are to a safe and high industry level.
Job applications for the position close on August 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.