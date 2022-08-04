THE Hampden league is throwing its support behind embattled club Port Fairy following its unprecedented decision to forfeit a senior football game.
League president Shane Threlfall - a former Seagulls coach - said it was important the competition had "10 vibrant clubs".
"We are fully supportive of anything they put in place and if we can help them, we're more than willing to do that," he told The Standard.
Port Fairy on Thursday announced its decision to withdraw both its senior and reserves teams from Saturday's round 16 competition.
It leaves Koroit without an opponent. Under 18 football and all netball games will be played.
"It is really hard for Noel (Black) as the president and Winis (Imbi) as the coach because they've been working around the clock to try and get sides on the park this year, so it hasn't been through lack of effort," Threlfall said.
"They've just been hit with unprecedented injuries and people who are unavailable.
"The situation has been brewing for a while and it's just come to a head this week.
"From a league point of view it's disappointing, there's no hiding away from that, but I really do applaud the efforts they have done to get sides on the park."
Threlfall couldn't recall a senior forfeit in the major league competition.
"It is interesting because we probably predicted this would happen due to COVID but this isn't COVID-related," he said.
"It's just an unfortunate string of injuries and unavailability.
"I am sure they will be doing everything in their power to rectify these circumstances going into next year."
Threlfall said Maskell Medal voting and goal-kicking leaderboards would be impacted.
"It's just an unfortunate by-product," he said.
