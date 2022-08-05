Prosecutors won't appeal jail term handed to a man who brutally bashed police officers

The state's main prosecution body will not appeal Steven Cleary's sentence over the brutal bashing of two Warrnambool police officers last year.
The 50-year-old man was last month jailed for three years and two months.
Cleary has been in custody since the attack in October last year so will be eligible for parole in a little over a year.
On Friday the Office of Public Prosecutions announced it would not argue the sentence was manifestly inadequate.
"The Director has carefully considered the sentence imposed on Steven Cleary," a statement from the OPP said.
"In light of all of the relevant sentencing considerations, there is no reasonable prospect that the Court of Appeal would consider the sentence to be manifestly inadequate.
"Those sentencing considerations include the application of the Verdins principles, the utilitarian value of the plea of guilty and the absence of any prior convictions.
"Accordingly the Director has determined that no appeal will be filed," it said.
Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt Gatt said he was disappointed with the decision to not appeal the sentence.
"Any right-minded Victorian can see that this sentence doesn't fit the crime," he said.
"That is not in question today."Today's advice from the OPP, that it cannot consider an appeal of the sentence in relation to this matter, represents a dire fault within our legal system, not within the OPP.
"This has to change, but it is beyond the role of the OPP to do that.
"Governments hold this responsibility, and we are pleased that on learning of this decision today, the Government has identified the need to reconvene the Emergency Workers Harm Prevention Taskforce to consider the implications of this case."
Mr Gatt said sentencing that met the community's expectations must become a priority and a reality in Victoria.
"Steps must be taken to recalibrate the system to provide more protection to the community than to an offender's circumstances in cases of such serious offending," he said.
"Deterrence has become a peripheral issue when it should be a fundamental principle in sentencing for serious offences.
"It would be easy to consider this an issue of a police officer seriously assaulted at work, but sadly it is not. It is an issue for any victim of serious crime and it's not right," he said.
Warrnambool police Superintendent Martin Hardy has also been requested to provide a comment.
The move comes after public outcry and calls for an appeal from Victoria Police's Chief Commissioner Shane Patton who labelled the sentence "disappointing".
Cleary viciously assaulted Warrnambool police Senior Constable Rowan Baldam and Constable Will Ringin near the city's golf course last year after the officers asked a teenager to wear a mask during one of Victoria's COVID-19 lockdowns.
Police body-worn camera footage showed Cleary repeatedly striking Senior Constable Baldam to the head with a metal bat as he lay in fetal position .
He then grabbed a police taser that had fallen to the ground and fired Constable Ringin with a single prong.
During a plea hearing Senior Constable Baldam told the court he thought he would die and was only alive due to the heroism of his police partner, who intervened.
In sentencing, Judge Anne Hassan said it was intolerable that police carrying out routine duties in broad daylight on a public street were set upon and subjected to "violence of this magnitude".
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
