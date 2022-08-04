New branding helps town's tourism footprint

Koroit's bid to grow its share of the tourism market has been enhanced with new town branding being rolled out.
The Koroit and District Progress Association has teamed with Moyne Shire Council and Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism to launch it's I Am Koroit branding.
Koroit follows other towns who are part of the GORRT network such as Torquay, Lorne and Port Fairy to have an I AM brand.
The new branding comes on top of some national and statewide recognition for Koroit.
Heather Ewart, host of National ABC TV program Back Roads, named her top 10 country pubs in Australia with Koroit's Mickey Bourke's Hotel making the list.
The RACV website named Koroit as one of the 13 coolest and quirkiest small towns in Victoria.
Vision of Koroit was also included in the video of Port Fairy which was part of that town's submission that won it the title of the Victoria's Best Small Tourism Town for 2022.
Koroit and District Progress Association secretary Renee Lane said the town had an exciting period ahead.
"The I AM Koroit branding is another step forward, it will be great to help create a Koroit tourism identity," Ms Lane said.
"Koroit has so much to offer and coming out of winter and into spring and summer we believe people will come and explore our wonderful town and surrounds.
"The town has some real momentum about it and the I AM Koroit branding can only help get the word out even more about what we have to offer."
