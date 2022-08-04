Brophy searching for Warrnambool site for crisis accommodation

Brophy Family and Youth Services is on the hunt for a block of land.
Senior practitioner Mark Dekker said the service was searching for an 800 to 1000-square-metre block in Warrnambool close to a bus stop to build emergency accommodation.
Advertisement
Mr Dekker put the call out at a Homelessness Week event on Thursday. "We do have some supported accommodation in Warrnambool but we don't have any crisis accommodation, which is a barrier for us," he said. Mr Dekker said support agencies were extremely limited when it came to finding accommodation.
Salvation Army representative Barry Clark said the south-west was in desperate need of more one and two-bedroom dwellings. "There are just not enough in the community," he said.
Mr Clark said there would need to be substantial investment in social housing in the coming years to address the homelessness crisis.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.