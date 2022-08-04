The Standard

Former VFL player and Hampden league champion Hugh Worrall to umpire 600th match in WDFNL on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:12am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Former Hampden league champion Hugh Worrall will umpire his 600th match on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Hugh Worrall says as long as he is physically able to and still has the passion for the game he will be running around football grounds in the region blowing the whistle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.