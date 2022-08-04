Emergency services at scene of truck rollover

Emergency services are at the scene of a truck rollover near Casterton.
Hamilton police Sergeant Rex Habel said a truck rolled on the Casterton-Dartmoor Road, near Kilmoc Road, at Bahgallah about 1pm Thursday.
He said members of the Merino, Coleraine and Portland police highway patrol units were attending the scene.
The sergeant said no one was trapped and there were no serious injuries reported at this stage.
He said it was unknown what the truck was carrying at the time of the accident.
Ambulance Victoria and the Country Fire Authority are also attending.
Traffic management is in place.
More to come.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
