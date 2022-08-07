Travellers from all corners of the globe are converging on the world's oldest aquaculture system at Lake Condah and one Gunditjmara man says that "means everything".
The Tae Rak Aquaculture Centre at Budj Bim National Park has seen a flurry of visitors in its first month of operations. Head Gujditjmara tour guide Braydon Saunders said he was stunned by the early success and admitted the range of visitors was "really surprising".
Advertisement
"It just about means everything," he said. "It's exactly where we wanted to get to and we've often said a lot of businesses start slowly and work their way up, but we've had to start at the top and have come in at 100 miles.
"We had a whole family within the first week from Spain. The kids were pretty young but we were still able to make that connection with them and it was so cool to see the young daughter, mother and father reacting to every bit of information they learned.
"There was another group from Spain who were doing the Great Ocean Road - they were heading back the next day and there was a family from the UK who were down here on their last stop before heading back to Melbourne. It's just been really cool to see people extending their trips down here which is something we've been pushing for a very long time."
The new centre completes a three-year revamp of the world heritage site which has seen the installation of interpretation signs and the commencement of guided tours.
Visitors to Tae Rak can now see the stone traps and channels made to catch kooyang (short-finned eels), the smoking trees where they were prepared and even sample it on a grazing plate.
Mr Saunders said it offered an unmatched experience.
"You get to see how the Gunditjmara worked with the landscape for more than 6000 years, evidence of the oldest aquaculture centre in existence as well as the national park which is a beacon for world heritage. You get to taste the history that is enthralled deeply into this landscape. We're world heritage and people expect to have a world class experience out here and from all reports that's what we've been able to give."
He said the new centre was a source of pride for the area.
"There's been a lot of pride it's given to the local community in this area. We have a lot of pride in it as Gunditjmara, but it's great to see that reciprocated in the broader community and the love for the area is continuing to grow."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.