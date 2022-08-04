Driver suffers minor injuries after black ice crash

The Glenelg shire ranger has had to take 17 greyhounds into care after a Mercedes van hit black ice near Casterton on Thursday morning.
Hamilton police Sergeant Rex Habel said the single-vehicle collision happened about 8.45am Thursday about five kilometres east of Casterton.
He said the driver of a Mercedes van towing a dog trailer, containing 17 greyhounds, lost control and ran off the Glenelg Highway after hitting black ice.
The 56-year-old male driver was taken to Hamilton Base Hospital for observation suffering minor injuries to his legs.
The Glenelg Shire Council ranger was called in to take care of the greyhounds.
Long-time senior journalist
