Letters: Council decisions I have a problem with

As a resident of this beautiful city for the past 10 years, I have had no problems with council decisions - except maybe the sacking of the CEO. But over the past two days we have been confronted with news articles via The Standard of three separate issues.
1) The pedestrian crossings in Liebig Street to remain: Well are the councillors listening to the community? The long rows of cars in the CBD while waiting for pedestrians to cross is not only stupid but very dangerous - what happens if the fire brigade, ambulance or similar need to get into the CBD urgently?
Please reconsider and put traffic lights in the centre of the streets - they work in Liebig, Koroit and Lava.
2) The art gallery to be housed at Cannon Hill: I ask at what cost to start a new building? Not only ratepayers' money but also taxpayers via government funds towards the project. Minor public consultation - A meeting was held but no one really was told it was on. For a project such as this I feel it should have been a letter-drop or similar to all ratepayers and residents. Bloody disaster about to happen.
Extend the current building out to the car park - so what if you lose some car parks? But please do not destroy an icon in the beautiful location of Cannon Hill.
One councillor said it would be a wonderful view looking over Lake Pertobe etc - well I thought you went to the art gallery to look at what is inside the building?
3) The saleyards: Well, this has been going on for years. This area has now become a choice for many to build new homes and enjoy the surrounds of open space; maybe council should look outside the city boundaries for a new home.
Mortlake has great yards. I realise the business people will object to this idea, but the time has come to save some dollars by not building a new art gallery and spending millions on new yards.
Brenda Hampson, Warrnambool
I was interested to read the article in The Standard on August 3 on the proposed art gallery remaining at the current site or being built on Cannon Hill.
I also attended that meeting at the Lighthouse Theatre on July 5 and was shocked to read Cr Debbie Arnott's comment that 'a survey and community consultation did not give a definitive answer on which was the preferred site'.
I got a very strong feeling of 'do not move the art gallery to Cannon Hill' from the sentiments of the large crowd at that meeting. I was also interested in her comment that 'Cannon Hill would offer outstanding views across Lake Pertobe and the coastline'.
Cr Max Taylor's comment that the views were 'second to none'; I'm sorry but I thought that people went to the art gallery to look at the art work and enjoy exhibitions - not look out the window.
Sadly, some time ago we lost the views at McGennan car park where people could sit in their cars and watch the waves breaking on the shore of Lady Bay.
I implore all seven councillors, do not let this happen to Cannon Hill where hundreds of locals, visitors from Australia and overseas do use and enjoy the views of Lake Petrobe, Lady Bay and the extended coast line from the car park every week, year-round, day or night. That view should be kept 'for all of us to enjoy', now and in the future.
Brian Guyett, Warrnambool
The choice of Cannon Hill as the preferred site for the new Warrnambool Art Gallery is extremely disappointing.
The four councillors who supported this site have ignored council officer recommendations, have dismissed the sentiments expressed at the recent public meeting, have ignored a previous consultant's report which recommended upgrading Cannon Hill to become a "key parkland attractor and southern anchor to the city centre" and have also ignored the values attached to public open space.
Ross Gittins (The Age, August 3) notes that "green and blue spaces in cities are linked to stress reduction, mood improvement, increased respiratory health and lower rates of depression and blood pressure".
The appropriation of public open space at Cannon Hill is just wrong and represents an unprecedented act of civic vandalism.
Much has been made of the views that may be available from the new gallery but people don't attend an art gallery for the views on offer.
People visit galleries to view quality permanent collections and significant exhibitions, looking at art works and not out windows. My hope is the decision will be reversed but that will only occur through a strong community backlash.
Robert Wade, Warrnambool
To the mayor and councillors: The cost of restoring the yards is a waste of money when there are three saleyards within an hour of Warrnambool.
The money would be better spent on the longer air strip at the airport, encouraging more tourists to the area.
The yards could be sold for an expanse of industrial businesses except for an area retained for transport parking.
Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool
Regarding the article "Seaweed in Lady Bay" (The Standard, July 15), the council spokesman stated the area between the Pavilion Cafe and Lady Bay quickly accumulated seaweed and had done so at least since the breakwater was constructed. The spokesman needs to check his facts.
The reason the seaweed has built up in the bay is because the original rail and road bridge allowed the sea to the west to flow under the bridge, thus flushing the bay of seaweed and sand. My father could remember diving off this bridge into deep water. When this bridge was made into a road is when the seaweed problem started.
Whilst on the subject of Lady Bay, could some expert on "rising sea levels" please explain why up until about 1954 at certain high tides the sea would flow across Pertobe Road towards Lake Pertobe? It was great entertainment for us local kids to ride our bikes through up to a foot of water.
Commonsense would say the sea level has dropped.
Also, I found it interesting upon reading Richard Osburne's "History of Warrnambool" that the January 5, 1866 set aside by proclamation as a day of peace and humiliation for the drought then prevailing throughout the colony.
Could this drought of 156 years ago be a result of climate change? If so, when we have the next drought, will the powers that be perhaps set aside a day by proclamation and a day of "peace and humiliation" or perhaps even a public holiday?
Gil Everard, Garvoc
Reading The Standard (July 23), three articles were so disappointing for our city.
First, VLocity trains, no cafe bar and less seats on a four-hour trip to Melbourne. Think of the people from Portland and Mount Gambier. How progressive is this in modern times?
Second, the seaweed problem. Great letter from Tammy Good. Recently, I was talking with a Melbourne visitor as we walked along the beach path discussing what the council is doing. How many more years can seaweed be pushed up against the walls? It's a disgrace after a private operator 12 months ago bought equipment and discussed with the council to collect the seaweed and mulch and transport it away. A method used all over the world, but council and red tape don't give it a trial?
Third complaint: Changing shelters at McGennan's car park for beach swimmers. An insult to visitors and locals, when this should be where the new toilet block and showers could be built, plenty of space and has been needed for more than 50 years.
Council should look ahead at our fast-growing city.
Lola Spencer, Warrnambool
With a state election coming in November, it seemed wise that the Labor Party have held early preselections and allowed their candidates time to build their profiles and argue their case.
Having said that, I was surprised the Labor Party chose Kylie Gaston to compete in this electorate.
Ms Gaston stood at the last state election as the Labor Party candidate. At the time, the Labor Party was the beneficiary of a huge swing in their favour and locally the Liberal Party was running a candidate after the retirement of a long-standing and popular member.
Ms Gaston had her best chance then and really should have won. So, why would the Labor Party think she can win now? Ms Gaston's opponent has now had four years to establish her position, build a positive profile and get a few political runs on the board.
What has Ms Gaston got to offer this time that she didn't have last time?
She was a member of a council that was swept from power by a community appalled by their performance. Now Ms Gaston, among others, is the subject of a Local Government Inspectorate investigation into the dismissal of the CEO.
The Labor Party might have been wiser to have awaited the outcome of this investigation.
Now more than ever, we need another option.
Jim Burke, Warrnambool
With the state election fast approaching, it's great to see various people and politicians coming forward to make promises and show us, the community, which of our problems need fixing.
It's exciting to see all the wonderful things we will be getting post-election if we vote 'this' or 'that' way? When people are not following politics closely, it's very easy to believe what is promised to be true.
It's a comfort to know that roads will be repaired, our healthcare system will be remediated and the aged will suddenly be rescued out of unsafe places and cared for properly etc etc etc.
But surely, morally, the rider that the promises come with needs to be transparently stated alongside the dollar value? Surely any politician making grand gestures by way of giving voters/communities financial windfall should be declaring how the promise can be delivered.
The Liberal Opposition faces an almost impossible task to win the next state election because of the number of seats they need, and the Labor Government is only interested in regional seats like South-West Coast at election time and is rarely seen again.
A strong, independent candidate is the only way the South-West Coast will have a voice that works directly for the people who elect them rather than a party armed with promises that they can't, or won't, keep. I sincerely hope there is one out there willing to stand.
Toni Jenkins, Warrnambool
