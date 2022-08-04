The re-election prospects of Western Victoria upper house member Bev McArthur have received a boost after a key endorsement from the Liberal Party.
The Liberal Party state administrative committee has announced Mrs McArthur as its number one placed candidate for Western Victoria.
Liberal members from Western Victoria cast 81 votes for Ms McArthur, well ahead of the 26 votes combined for the other two candidates.
The endorsement comes following speculation there could be blood-letting after the Liberal Party's poor showing in the federal election.
Ms McArthur was one Liberal party member named in an article by The Age in late May whose position could be challenged.
Ms McArthur said she was thrilled with her party's show of support.
"I was humbled and honoured to have won the emphatic endorsement of Liberal members at the recent Western Victoria region convention," Ms McArthur said.
"I am likewise grateful for the endorsement by the party's state administrative committee.
"I look forward to repaying this trust in the months and years ahead, representing the people of Western Victoria and fighting for the change in government which they deserve."
Ms McArthur praised the selection of Colac Otway Shire councillor Joe McCracken as the number two candidate.
"Joe and I have worked closely together in local government and he will be a great asset to our team," Ms McArthur said.
Ms McArthur has been a member of the Victorian legislative council since 2018, cutting short her term as a Corangamite Shire councillor that began in 2016.
