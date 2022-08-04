The Standard

Documentary featuring Tower hill photographer to premiere at Melbourne International Film Festival

By Jenny McLaren
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THOUGHT-PROVOKING: Tower Hill's Richard Crawley features in the documentary Volcano Man. Picture: Anthony Brady

A LOCALLY-MADE film that evolved from a home movie archive will have its world premiere at the prestigious Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.