Glenelg Shire ratepayers concerned about 'lack of transparency'

Two Glenelg Shire ratepayers are concerned about a lack of transparency from councillors and staff.
John Edgar said he was alarmed that ratepayers were finding it difficult to receive responses from councillors regarding issues of public importance.
In a letter submitted to the council, Mr Edgar states "an element of the Glenelg Shire Council is not functioning in a manner expected of elected representatives".
Mr Edgar said he had experienced difficulty receiving answers from a number of councillors about important issues.
He told The Standard he would be raising his concerns about a lack of transparency with Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Another Glenelg Shire ratepayer said he is shocked by a councillor's refusal to meet with him to discuss concerns about the recent rate rise.
Cr Chrissy Hawker was asked by Portland resident Gary Humm at the council's August meeting why she had ignored his requests for a meeting to discuss concerns about the recently passed budget.
"I've made multiple requests to Cr Hawker to meet with me but she fails to get back to me," Mr Humm said at the meeting.
Cr Hawker told The Standard she would not speak to or meet with any person who showed unreasonable behaviour.
"This includes anyone that intimidates, offends, victimises, threatens, degrades, insults or humiliates," she said.
"This is bullying and it is an offence.
"Harassment is unwanted and it is unwelcome and is uninvited behaviour.
"I will not meet with or communicate with any person that I feel fits into this category."
She rubbished Mr Humm's claims she was breaching the Local Government Act by refusing to meet with him.
"I am not breaching the Local Government Act and that is Mr Humm's interpretation of the act," Cr Hawker said.
"Communication needs to be in a respectful way and I engage with residents who do so."
Mr Humm denied he had bullied Cr Hawker.
He said he simply wanted answers about the council's rate rises that were putting many ratepayers in extreme financial stress.
"To my knowledge she has refused to meet with many members of the community," Mr Humm said. "This is another example of a lack of transparency and accountability."
The comments come after it was revealed recently the council's chief executive officer Greg Burgoyne had resigned.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
