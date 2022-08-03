The Standard

A man in his mid 30s has been charged and bailed to appear in court

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:51pm
Battery returned to CFA after shed theft

A Camperdown man in his mid 30s has been charged with stealing a vehicle battery from the Carlisle River Country Fire Authority shed.

