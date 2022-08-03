Battery returned to CFA after shed theft

A Camperdown man in his mid 30s has been charged with stealing a vehicle battery from the Carlisle River Country Fire Authority shed.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said information from the public and outstanding investigative work led to the offender being identified, arrested and charged.
Advertisement
It's alleged that between July 17 and 24 the offender went to the Carlisle River CFA shed, 30 kilometres south-west of Colac, where he entered the building and removed the battery worth $200.
He then left the shed which is located on the Gellibrand River Road.
Police were able to identify the offender who surrendered himself to Colac detectives at the Colac police station on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Camperdown man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on November 21.
The battery was also recovered.
"Information from the public linked the man to the offending and we were delighted to be able to return the battery to the Carlisle River CFA volunteers," Detective Senior Constable Palmer said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.