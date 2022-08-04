Grace Brown will be out for Olympic redemption when her Commonwealth Games campaign begins with the individual time trial on Thursday.
The Camperdown export finished just outside the medals in the individual time trial at the Toyko Olympics last year, riding fourth.
Advertisement
She is considered a top contender to complete the 28.8km English course fastest, which starts and finishes in Wolverhampton.
Brown is coming off riding in the first-ever Tour de Femme riding for FDJ Suez Futuroscope, where she finished seventh in the mountain classification.
She won the RoadNats Championships' elite and under 23 women individual time trial class back in January before finishing second in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Belgium in April.
The event starts Thursday, 7 pm Australian time.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.