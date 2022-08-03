Firearm owners asked to check after dumped gun safe found

Warrnambool police detectives are appealing for information from the public after an abandoned firearms safe was located earlier this week.
A police spokesman said the damaged safe was located in the Cobden/Camperdown area on Monday.
"Investigators are appealing to firearms owners to please check and ensure their firearms are secured," he said.
"Anyone with information about the origin of the gun safe is urged to contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit (5560 1333) or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000."
