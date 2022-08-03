The Standard

Gun safe found dumped in Corangamite area

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 4 2022 - 1:03am, first published August 3 2022 - 10:41pm
Firearm owners asked to check after dumped gun safe found

Warrnambool police detectives are appealing for information from the public after an abandoned firearms safe was located earlier this week.

