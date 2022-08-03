Quick work from fire crews save home

The occupants of a Hamilton unit had a lucky escape on Wednesday afternoon when a fire, believed to be caused by an electric blanket, broke out.
CFA crews were called to the Michell Court unit at 4.08pm where they found a mattress alight in one of the upstairs bedrooms.
Hamilton CFA Commander Rainer Kiessling said both of the unit's bedrooms were located upstairs and the occupants were home at the time of the fire.
"They all got out," Mr Kiessling said. "A neighbour actually tried to go inside because he had information there was someone inside but he was pushed back by the smoke."
"On arrival crews found the mattress in one bedroom well alight. We made a primary entry attack with a 38 mil line and put it out and then we dragged the mattress out of the house."
He said prompt action by CFA officers helped to contain the fire.
"The crews got out the door really quickly and that rapid response really prevented the rate of spread of the fire," Mr Kiessling said.
Crews from Hamilton and north Hamilton attended with four trucks, including the HAZMAT vehicle in support.
The fire was deemed under control at 4.31pm with crews remaining on scene to conduct safety checks.
"We're doing a bit of ventilation now and making sure there's no carbon monoxide in the house," Mr Kiessling said on Wednesday afternoon. "We expect the house will be able to be lived in - the owners aren't displaced."
He believed the cause of the fire was an electric blanket and said it was a timely winter reminder for people to check their household appliances.
"The fire safety message here is to encourage everyone to check their electric blankets for fraying or wear," he said. "Ensure if they've been folded up in a cupboard that they're in good condition and certainly if there's any doubt purchase a new blanket."
