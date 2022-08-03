Service restored after cut Telstra cable caused mobile outages across region

UPDATE, 8.30am Thursday: Service was restored to Telstra customers more than 12 hours after an unknown party cut a cable near Geelong on Wednesday.
Telstra regional general manager Steve Tinker told The Standard the cable was damaged about midday with crews attending shortly after to come up with a repair plan.
He said crews worked well into the night, with service restored to landline phones and mobile base stations about 3am.
The outage affected customers in Warrnambool, Dartmoor, Birregurra, Port Fairy, Portland, Tyrendarra and Terang.
Telstra thanked customers for their patience.
Earlier, 5pm Wednesday: A Telstra outage has left some south-west residents without home phone or mobile services after a damaged cable near Geelong on Wednesday.
Telstra regional general manager Steve Tinker said a cable was cut by a third party about lunchtime on Wednesday.
"That has impacted some parts of the network throughout south-west Victoria," he told The Standard.
Mr Tinker said a couple of hundred fixed line services were impacted in Warrnambool, Dartmoor and Birregurra.
He said mobile-based stations were also impacted in Port Fairy Central, Warrnambool West, Tyrendarra, Mount Clay (Portland), Birregurra and Terang.
Telstra customers living in those areas are advised their mobile phones may be disconnected but there is also a chance their phone will ping off another nearby tower.
Mr Tinker said crews were currently on site investigating the damage.
"They are coming up with a repair plan and are hoping to have it fixed as soon as possible," he said.
At 5pm Wednesday Mr Tinker said he hoped service would be restored to customers in a couple of hours.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
