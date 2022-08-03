The Standard
Outages in the south-west following cut Telstra cable

Updated August 4 2022 - 1:25am, first published August 3 2022 - 10:30pm
Service restored after cut Telstra cable caused mobile outages across region

UPDATE, 8.30am Thursday: Service was restored to Telstra customers more than 12 hours after an unknown party cut a cable near Geelong on Wednesday.

