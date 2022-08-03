The Standard
Outages in the south-west following cut Telstra cable

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:43am
Cut Telstra cable causing mobile outages across region

A Telstra outage has left some south-west residents without home phone or mobile services after a damaged cable near Geelong on Wednesday.

