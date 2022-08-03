There are things you can do to help keep your eyes healthy, and ensure your sight is a high priority.
Some eye diseases are handed down, so try to determine whether anyone in your family has had them. Then you can work out if you are at higher risk of developing an eye disease.
When you're in front of your computer too much, you can forget to blink your eyes, and they can get tired. To reduce eyestrain, try the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look away about 20 feet in front of you for 20 seconds.
Your diet should include plenty of fruits and vegetables, especially deep yellow and green leafy vegetables. Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, try salmon and tuna, can also help your eyes.
Regular exercise may help to prevent or control diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. These diseases can lead to some eye or vision problems. So if you exercise regularly, you can lower your risk of getting these eye and vision problems.
Bright sun can damage your eyes and raise your risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Protect your eyes by using sunglasses that block out 99 to 100 per cent of both UV-A and UV-B radiation.
Everyone needs to have their eyesight tested to check for vision and eye problems, but many adults need more than a vision screening. They need a comprehensive dilated eye exam because some eye diseases may not have warning signs. The exams are the only way to detect these diseases in their early stages.
Many people just grin and bear it, but a local expert says living with back pain shouldn't be considered normal. Chiropractor Taryn Blackmore urged locals to consider their healthcare options regarding treatment and intervention for back pain.
According to the Institute of Health and Welfare, around 4 million Australians (16 per cent) have back problems. It is also estimated that 70-90 per cent of people will suffer from low back pain at some point. Taryn is well aware while pain is the main symptom, lower back pain is now the leading cause of disability worldwide. "Whether people are experiencing pain from bad habits like inactivity or are suffering from an exercise injury, they have options like chiropractic care to help them get back to their best self," Taryn said.
A recent Australian Chiropractors Association survey found that 40 per cent of respondents admitted to suffering from back pain since a third of the Australian workforce worked from home last year. The same survey also revealed a third of people living with pain, including back pain, admitted to having reduced movement and mobility (32.6 per cent), which significantly impacts quality of life.
Taryn joins the ACA in raising awareness of back pain's causes and adverse effects. "We work in partnership with our patients to tailor their care accordingly by using a variety of non-surgical techniques and applying a hands-on approach to healthcare that is backed by scientific studies from around the world."