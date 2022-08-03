Seeing you at your best a top priority Advertising Feature

There are things you can do to help keep your eyes healthy, and ensure your sight is a high priority.



Some eye diseases are handed down, so try to determine whether anyone in your family has had them. Then you can work out if you are at higher risk of developing an eye disease.

When you're in front of your computer too much, you can forget to blink your eyes, and they can get tired. To reduce eyestrain, try the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look away about 20 feet in front of you for 20 seconds.



Your diet should include plenty of fruits and vegetables, especially deep yellow and green leafy vegetables. Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, try salmon and tuna, can also help your eyes.

Regular exercise may help to prevent or control diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. These diseases can lead to some eye or vision problems. So if you exercise regularly, you can lower your risk of getting these eye and vision problems.



Bright sun can damage your eyes and raise your risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Protect your eyes by using sunglasses that block out 99 to 100 per cent of both UV-A and UV-B radiation.

