The Australian Energy Regulator has approved Powercor's proposed costs of $112 million to replace and repair ageing power poles but a south-west MP has questioned whether it's enough.
The AER this week said it was satisfied the amount Powercor proposed to pass through to customers, about $3 per year, reasonably reflected "prudent and efficient costs".
Advertisement
The major package of works will involve replacing or reinforcing at least 34,650 wood poles over the next five years.
It comes after the state's energy distributor reached the half-way mark in its program to replace or repair 6930 power poles this year.
Powercor reported 3462 pole interventions as at July 31.
Of those works, 2420 poles were replaced and 1042 were reinforcements (repairs).
Under Powercor's 2022 bushfire mitigation plan, the distributor committed to 4153 pole replacements and 2777 reinforcements annually.
Powercor's head of major projects and maintenance Marcus Olive welcomed the AER's decision to approve the project.
"As we face more unstable weather conditions, building a stronger and safer network to minimise power outages in the future is critical," Mr Olive said.
"By replacing or reinforcing more wood poles, we are delivering real and positive benefits for our customers at the cost of less than a cup of coffee a year."
But Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan questioned whether the current mitigation plan was enough to ease the worries of anxious residents living in bushfire-prone areas.
An Energy Safe Victoria report dated 2019 showed 1.3 per cent (about 8450) poles needed to be replaced at a minimum per year.
Mr Riordan said the project seemed to fall "well short" of that figure.
"We still have a tsunami of poles in excess of 50 years and their rate of shelf life is only 35 years," he said.
"We need to see the number of poles being replaced increasing and we need to drive down the reinforcing rate because at the end of the day, you can't repair ancient poles. They will ultimately fail and will have to be replaced."
Earlier this month Mr Riordan highlighted in state parliament the second fire in as many years on the Colac-Camperdown powerline.
The pole on the Princes Highway at Weerite went up in flames in the early hours of August 3, affecting about 500 customers.
Powercor has since identified the cause as a fault with an insulator.
Advertisement
"It is just not good enough," Mr Riordan told The Standard.
"Had that same power pole collapsed on a 40 degree day in February, we'd be in all sorts of strife.
"The government has allegedly spent in excess of a billion dollars upgrading safety on our power lines yet this major one through a highly fire-prone area has caught fire twice in two years."
Mr Riordan's electorate covers the area where The Sister/Garvoc, Terang/Cobden and Gnotuk/Camperdown St Patrick's Day fires devastated the south-west in March, 2018.
He said he'd spoken to a number of "very, very anxious" communities from Garvoc through to Weerite.
"Everyone in between has been affected in the last 10 years from collapsed power poles and they're absolutely worried.
Advertisement
"These poles are still clearly failing and if they fail in summer, we will pay a very big price. You only have to talk to Black Saturday and St Patrick's Day victims to know it's far too close a memory."
ESV commissioner and chairperson Marnie Williams said ESV made a determination on the number of poles that required intervention based on their own modelling, which was independently verified to ensure sustainable safety outcomes.
She said a progress report was published earlier this month on the status of Powercor's power pole replacement and reinforcement requirements.
The report said ESV would continue to monitor Powercor's progress against its bushfire management plan.
"If Powercor continues to work to its current delivery plan, it can meet the annual target," it said.
"If Powercor fails to meet its annual commitment at year end then ESV may take enforcement action."
Advertisement
The Standard asked ESV and Powercor for specific locations of where the power pole interventions took place.
An ESV spokesman said the reported 3462 pole interventions were across the entire Powercor service area, which spans from the western suburbs of Melbourne through central and western Victoria to the South Australian and New South Wales borders.
He said 69 per cent of those interventions occurred in hazardous bushfire risk areas.
"We are unable to break it down further," the spokesman said.
A Powercor spokesman said poles were being replaced and reinforced every day of the year in all areas of the network, with additional larger pole replacement batches taking place already in Colac region, Horsham and the broader Wimmera region, and Swan Hill.
Replacement poles have included a combination of concrete and hardwood timber, with materials specifically chosen to suit conditions for each area.
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.