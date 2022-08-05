The Standard
In Depth

How south-west farmers are securing natural assets for next generation

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIONEERS: Ecklin South dairy farmers Sam and Peter Doolan employ state-of-the-art technology to store carbon and reduce emissions. Picture: Chris Doheny

Less rainfall and more extreme weather events have farmers moving south into the region. As pressure builds, learn what some are doing to preserve our temperate climate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.