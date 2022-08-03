The Standard

Woolsthorpe poll dorset stud wins blue ribbons at Hamilton Sheepvention

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:00am
Blue ribbon: Esther Glasgow of Estjam Poll Dorset Stud in Woolsthorpe, kneeling alongside her winning ewe in the untrimmed ewe class at Hamilton's Sheepvention. Picture: Anthony Brady

Woolsthorpe poll dorset stud farmer Esther Glasgow has left this year's Sheepvention smiling, with two firsts and three second prizes across various classes at the sheep show.

