Woolsthorpe poll dorset stud farmer Esther Glasgow has left this year's Sheepvention smiling, with two firsts and three second prizes across various classes at the sheep show.
Ms Glasgow has been in the stud game for 24 years, having started the business with her brother James when she was just eight years old.
She took out the top two places in the untrimmed ewe class on Sunday, before backing the effort up with a blue ribbon in the April ram lamb and two more seconds, one in the shorn ram pairs and one in the shorn August drop ram class.
Ms Glasgow said the prizes were gratifying, but they weren't the be all and end all.
"Sheep show success always depend on the opinion of the judges, and different judges like different things," she said.
"My sheep are well muscled and this judge (in the untrimmed ewe class) liked muscle. If the judge is looking for a taller leggier sheep then they won't go for my sheep."
Ms Glasgow and her brother started out with five cast-for-age ewes and grew the stud from there, working on the business after school hours. It's a routine she has maintained, working a full time job off-farm and running the stud after hours.
She said it was great to be back at the show. "It's the people in the crowd that you really come to meet. Quite often people know what they want and they're looking for a particular type."
"Fifty per cent will look at the ribbons, but the other half don't worry about that at all."
