Hampden league round 16 live coverage

A blockbuster fixture between South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles headlines round 16 of the Hampden league competition.
The Standard's Nick Creely will head to Friendlies Society Park, first for the top-of-the-table Roosters' attempt to end the eight-match winning streak of the Eagles' open grade netball side.
The senior football is sure to be just as hotly contested, with South Warrnambool champing at the bit to get one back on the Eagles, who won their earlier season match by 20 points.
Meanwhile The Standard's Meg Saultry will be out and about at Cobden Recreation Reserve where Cobden and Hamilton go head-to-head.
Hamilton's open coach Nat O'Dea said the Roos, who are out of finals contention, are hungry for a top-five scalp over the Bombers, while both football squads are aiming to finish the best of the rest this year.
Elsewhere, Warrnambool welcomes Camperdown to Reid Oval, while Koroit will host its community day as Port Fairy descends on Victoria Park. Terang Mortlake and Portland will also battle for the four points at Terang Recreation Reserve.
Check out all the football team selections here.
Follow the round below:
