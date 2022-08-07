Jewellery making a tool in Warrnambool woman's recovery after sustaining brain injury

A Warrnambool woman who had to learn how to walk and talk again after a horrific accident says making jewellery helped her recover.
Kajol Eagle, 28, was in Melbourne for a school camp in November 2009 when she was hit by a speeding car in Flinders Street.
Advertisement
"I was taken to the Royal Children's hospital for care where I became comatose," Ms Eagle said.
Doctors had grave concerns for Ms Eagle, who had suffered brain damage.
"Thankfully I survived the night and I came out of my coma five days later," Ms Eagle said.
However, her recovery was just beginning.
Basic tasks like having a shower, walking and talking were extremely difficult for Ms Eagle.
After months of gruelling rehabilitation, Ms Eagle returned to Camperdown, her home town.
She spent some time recovering there before returning to study at Ballarat Grammar.
However, Ms Eagle soon found the damage to her brain made it extremely difficult to study.
"It was a major wake-up call," Ms Eagle said.
She found she could only cope with one subject - not the five she had been taking before the accident.
Ms Eagle decided to attempt to complete English but found she could only study for several hours before she had to rest.
She also discovered that - as a result of her accident - she had lost her peripheral vision.
Severe cognitive fatigue has also been something she has struggled with.
"This resulted in me sleeping for about 18 to 22 hours a day so I could rest from the strain my brain had from the injury as well as the day's activities," Ms Eagle said.
"This continued up until the end of 2011."
Ms Eagle made the difficult decision to leave school and return to Camperdown.
Here, she discovered a love of jewellery making.
Advertisement
Ms Eagle's occupational therapist - Julie Warren - noticed she was not using her right arm after the accident.
"I was no longer paralysed down my right side, but my right side didn't function as well as it did before the accident to the point I used my left arm to do the majority of things even though I am naturally right handed," she said.
At first she made a few pieces for friends.
But jewellery making soon became a tool for recovery.
"For the first year or so, I just threaded one bead onto another to create plain necklaces and earrings," Ms Eagle said.
"I didn't worry about colour, shape or style, just the act of threading one bead onto another.
Advertisement
"As my jewellery got better, I got better."
Ms Eagle has her own Facebook page, Kajy's Crafts, where she sells her items.
"I make necklaces and earrings, as well as matching sets," she said.
Recently she has also taken up cross-stitching.
Ms Eagle said she has come a long way since her accident.
She has recently started working at The Tasty Plate several days a week - a role she finds incredibly rewarding.
Advertisement
"I am very grateful to Tasty Plate, which has given me what everyone deserves - a fulfilling purpose in life," Ms Eagle said.
At home she loves spending time with her two RSPCA rescue cats.
She is also surrounded by a supportive group of family and friends.
"I know there are many out there who have not had the luck of such support and I feel as a society we need to create opportunities and support people," Ms Eagle said.
She said she was extremely grateful to her parents Carol and John and her uncles Tony and Robert.
In addition to that friends from both Warrnambool and Camperdown have been extremely supportive and she has been involved with The F Project and the Warrnambool Lapidary Club.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.