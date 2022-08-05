Dutton Way awash with signs opposing proposed abalone farm

Bolwarra residents opposed to a proposed abalone farm have erected signs outside their homes in a bid to have their voices heard.
Large signs reading 'No Abalone Farm' and 'Keep Dutton Way Industry Free' have been erected after residents learnt Yumbah Aquaculture was seeking approval for an abalone farm.
The revelation came two years after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) knocked back Yumbah Aquaculture's $60 million plan.
Rachael Matuschka, whose property would overlook the abalone farm, said she was shocked the company was again trying to have the project approved.
"Residents are shocked to learn that a political path is being sought to get the permission of the Victorian state government to approve a `site specific planning scheme amendment' to allow the abalone farm to be built - despite VCAT's finding," Mrs Matuschka said.
"Although VCAT's decisions are supposed to be final, the Andrews government, through the Planning Minister, is apparently ignoring VCAT's decision.
"VCAT's decisions are supposed to be binding.
"It's the only beachside residential area within 10 kilometres of Portland and they're going to destroy it."
Mrs Matuschka said the area was home to a number of endangered animals and was a popular spot for whale watching.
"Locals are not opposed to aquaculture - they are opposed to the site Yumbah proposes to build this blight on the landscape," she said.
The company behind the proposal - Yumbah Aquaculture - has resubmitted a revised planning application.
A spokesman for Yumbah Aquaculture said the company was pleased a revised proposal for a new onshore abalone farm near Portland had been recognised by the state government's development facilitation program.
"This specific planning review is open to any proposal that would deliver investment, keep people in jobs and provide substantial public benefit," the spokesman said.
"DELWP notified neighbours and other stakeholders of the details of the process and how to make their views known through the consultation period.
"The revised farm proposal addresses visual amenity and issues of scale raised by VCAT that prevented the earlier proposal from proceeding.
"The modified layout is substantially different to what VCAT considered two years ago, with all detail available at DELWP's Have Your Say website."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
