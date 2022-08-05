Family of Swedish man last seen at Port Campbell continue to search for answers

It's been almost two decades since Swedish-born Max Castor went missing while on holiday in Australia.
The 20-year-old was travelling along the east coast of Australia with friends before arriving solo in Warrnambool in March 2005.
He was dropped off at Port Campbell on April 1, 2005.
Later that day he was seen walking along the highway towards Apollo Bay.
Mr Castor sent packages to his home in Sweden, filled with his personal belongings - books, gifts and photos - along with his return plane ticket and some money his father had lent him.
He then disappeared without a trace.
Mr Castor's father Rolf spent many years trying to find out what happened to his son.
Sadly, he passed away in 2020.
Mr Castor's sister Olu hasn't given up hope.
However, she said there had been no new leads since her father's death.
Olu said it was disappointing when people started rumours on the internet about her brother.
She said Mr Castor's family would never pay money to anyone trying to contact them.
"We believe in the police work in both Australia and Sweden," she said.
Olu said she thinks of her brother often.
"My brother was a happy child with loving parents, siblings and grandparents," she said.
"He liked woodcrafting and watching The Simpsons. He was Scout as a child and liked being in the woods. Before the journey he studied the Great Ocean Road.
"If our dear brother read the story we say that we accept his choice but he will never be forgotten and always missed."
Mr Castor is one of the profiles listed on the National Missing Persons website.
On Sunday, the Australian Federal Police launched Missing Persons Week and this year's "without them" campaign theme is a reminder that the anguish of having a missing loved one can affect anyone.
The AFP defines a missing person as anyone who is reported missing to police, whose whereabouts are unknown and for whom there are fears for their welfare.
Anyone missing for more than three months is considered a long-term missing person.
Children and young represent a disproportionate number of missing person reports, while more males than females are reported as missing.
People who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders can also make up an outsized proportion of missing persons reports.
For example, in WA Aboriginal people account for 17.5 per cent of unsolved missing persons cases despite making up only three per cent of the population.
There are various reasons why people go missing, including due to miscommunication, misadventure or being the victim of crime.
More than 2500 people are on the register of the long-term missing in Australia.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
