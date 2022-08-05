The Standard

Family of Swedish man last seen at Port Campbell continue to search for answers

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: Max Castor went missing from south-west Victoria in 2005, aged 20.

It's been almost two decades since Swedish-born Max Castor went missing while on holiday in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.