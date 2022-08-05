Former railway director calls for improvements to Warrnambool train service

I've been bemused for the last couple of years about what's been going on.- Michael Menzies
South-west residents are being let down by V/Line, according to a former director of the privately-run West Coast Railway.
Michael Menzies said he was surprised more passengers hadn't voiced concerns about the delays in delivering VLocity trains to the line.
Scrapping first and economy class carriages and a buffet service is also a let-down for train users, Mr Menzies, whose West Coast Railway ran the Warrnambool line for 11 years from 1993, said.
"I've been bemused for the last couple of years about what's been going on," Mr Menzies said.
"V/Line has been promising for five years to give passengers brand new trains and they haven't delivered them.
"When they do deliver them, passengers will be completely dudded."
Mr Menzies said he believed a large number of people were willing to pay extra to travel in first class and wonders whether these train users will consider other options.
In addition to that he is bemused that V/Line has said it would look into alternative options for passengers wanting to buy food or beverages on the line.
"Surely any proactive management would have already done that," Mr Menzies said.
A Warrnambool resident, who worked for many years on the Warrnambool line, said he couldn't understand why some VLocity trains in the state would have buffets.
"There's at least two sets (of VLocity trains) on the Seymour line that have them," the man, who didn't want to be named, said.
V/Line confirmed the new V/Locity trains on the Warrnambool line would not have buffets.
A spokesman said catering facilities on the Albury line, which stops at the Seymour station, were available.
The Albury line tracks are standard gauge, while the rest of the V/Line network is broad gauge.
V/Line says the VLocity trains on the Albury line are bespoke and can have specific features tailored solely to passengers travelling on those services.
The trains used on the Warrnambool line will also need to run on other high-patronage broad gauge commuter lines like Ballarat, which is why they cannot have bespoke features, according to V/Line.
"We're delivering modern VLocity trains to the Warrnambool line to give passengers access to fast, comfortable, accessible and reliable services they deserve," a V/Line spokesman said.
"We'll continue to work to find alternative refreshment options for passengers."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
