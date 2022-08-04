Kolora pair team up to raise money for guide dogs

A Kolora woman is doing her bit to raise money for guide dogs.
Megan Bridger-Darling has signed up to Pawgust - a month long fundraiser - to help raise much-needed funds to help train guide dogs.
Advertisement
Ms Bridger-Darling, who moved to Kolora from Melbourne a year ago, will walk for 30 minutes each day with her border collie cross Bracks. The daily exercise is a bigger challenge for Ms Bridger-Darling than most.
Two years ago she was in a wheelchair for two years after suffering a horror break in her right leg. Ms Bridger-Darling was walking home from the supermarket when she slipped and fell.
"I was in a wheelchair for quite a number of months during lockdown," she said.
Her surgery was delayed due to the pandemic.
Ms Bridger-Darling now has pins in her leg. "It was a long recovery," she said.
One thing the pandemic and the fall did inspire Ms Bridger-Darling to do was move. "I decided to buy a dog and move to the country," she said.
Ms Bridger-Darling and Bracks will be walking every day in August.
"Rain, hail or shine, this August I will be pounding the pavement every single day," she said. She hopes to raise $1000. Donations can be made here.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.