A large rock falling off a white dump truck and smashing the windscreen of a passing vehicle on Wednesday morning has prompted Koroit police to call for information from the public.
Senior Constable Brett Thornton said Koroit police were requesting witnesses to come forward after the incident at about 8am.
"We are looking for witnesses that may have seen or have dash camera footage in relation to a white coloured dump truck travelling north on the Warrnambool-Caramut Road Just before the Tower Hill Road/Bridge Road intersection," he said.
"A large rock, about 150cm in circumference, has come out of the back of the truck and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
"The rock has hit and shattered the vehicle's windscreen.
"The incident was very frightening and it was just lucky there were no injuries. There were plenty of cars around that witnessed the incident."
Senior Constable Thornton requested that anyone with information contact the Koroit police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
