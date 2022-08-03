Emily Morden admits to feeling "a confusing mix of emotions" after bowing out early in the Under 20 World Athletics Championships despite "giving it her all".
The Timboon runner was forced to withdraw late in her heat for the women's 3000 metre steeplechase, with Colombia's heat playing a factor. Fellow Australian Laura McKillop suffered a similar fate in the same race.
Morden, 19, said she had recovered well.
"I'm feeling a confusing mix of emotions," she said. "I'm still so proud that I made it here and got to race.
"I am disappointed in the final result but I know I gave it all I had on the day and this time, that wasn't enough to get to the finish line."
Morden said she was grateful to have the experience of making an Australian team.
"In the lead up everyone was very focused on their individual preparations but now we are here in Cali, everyone who is free is watching the events and cheering everyone on," she said. "It's such a different environment. It's so awesome to see all the highs and lows of this event which we have all trained so hard for."
Morden said she was soaking in each moment of her first international racing experience, including speaking Spanish and learning how to book physiotherapy sessions, as well as the excitement of a large stadium.
Morden will travel to Utah Valley University at the conclusion of the championships on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
