B-double blocking part of highway

A B-double truck is currently blocking the east-bound lane of the Glenelg Highway at Dunkeld.
Hamilton police Sergeant Mark Barby said VicRoads had put traffic control signals in place but he warned drivers to take care in the Dunkeld area.
He said a 47-year-old Hamilton driver lost control of the B-double, the trailer swung around and jack-knifed, blocking the east-bound lane.
The incident happened about 11pm on Tuesday night in wet and windy conditions.
"We are waiting for heavy haulage and drivers are warned they can expect delays in the Dunkeld area until about mid morning," he said.
"We are requesting that all drivers take care in the current inclement conditions."
In Portland a tree fell and blocked West Lakes Road north of the city overnight.
In Warrnambool the roof of a fire damaged shed in Murray Street came loose.
SES Warrnambool controller Andrew Miles said the alarm was raised about 8pm Tuesday and volunteers secured the roof.
In Port Fairy SES unit controller Steve McDowell said there were seven call-outs overnight to trees down in the northern part of the Port Fairy response area
He said the first call was at 9.30pm Tuesday and the last job at 6am Wednesday, stretching from Macarthur to Broadwater, Orford and through to Warrong.
"We are expecting another busy night Wednesday with more severe winds tipped," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
