Severe weather warning again in place for tonight

A severe weather warning for damaging winds across the south-west was altered at 6am on Wednesday morning.
The warning is now for damaging winds over the eastern ranges today, with damaging winds returning to south-west Victoria this evening.
A strong cold front is moving over eastern Victoria bringing damaging north to north-westerly winds to the eastern ranges.
Another cold front will approach western Victoria late this evening, with damaging winds expected to develop about the southwest in the evening.
Damaging winds are expected to re-develop about the south-west of Victoria during Wednesday evening, with wind speeds averaging 50-60 km/h expected and peak gusts of 90 km/h.
Locations which may be affected include Hamilton, Mount Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Mount Buller and Omeo.
Severe weather is no longer occurring in the Central and North Central districts and the warning for these districts has been cancelled.
Overnight there were some strong wind gusts recorded:
There is still a gale marine wind warning in place for the west coast and a sheep farmers alert for the south-west.
Sheep graziers are warned that cool temperatures, showers and northerly winds are expected during Wednesday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Today across the south-west we can expect a windy day, partly cloudy with a very high chance (90 per cent) of showers, most likely later tonight.
There's a chance of a thunderstorm this evening.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 18 degrees, Casterton, Mortlake, Heywood, Portland and Port Fairy 17, with Hamilton, Colac and Ararat 16.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 11.7 degrees, felt like 3.2 and we've had 0.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
We are expecting showers during the next four days with tops between 17 and 14 degrees with up to 10mm of rain on Saturday.
