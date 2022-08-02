The Standard

Warrnambool flavour to 2022 Melbourne Cup entries

By Tim Auld
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG GOALS: Symon Wilde has entered horses in the 2022 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Morgan Hancock

WARRNAMBOOL horse trainers Symon Wilde, Maddie Raymond and Pat Ryan have entered horses for the $8 million Melbourne Cup to be run at Flemington Racecourse on November 1.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.