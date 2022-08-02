WARRNAMBOOL horse trainers Symon Wilde, Maddie Raymond and Pat Ryan have entered horses for the $8 million Melbourne Cup to be run at Flemington Racecourse on November 1.
Tralee Rose, French Moon and Aurora's Symphony are Wilde's entries for the race that stops a nation while Raymond put in an entry for Earlswood and Ferago has been nominated by Ryan.
Advertisement
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, submitted 15 of the 186 entries for the Melbourne Cup.
Nominations for the three flagship races of the 2022 Victorian Spring Racing Carnival - namely the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate - at noon on Tuesday with the number of international entries returning to pre-pandemic numbers with 56 horses entered by 26 different stables.
Yonce, who won five straight in her last campaign for the powerful Maher and Eustace stable, is one of 16 nominations from Victoria's leading trainers for the $5 million Caulfield Cup on October 15.
Aurora's Symphony, French Moon, Tralee Rose and Earlswood have also been entered by their respective trainers for the Caulfield Cup.
Illowa-bred galloper Just Folk is one of 135 entries for the $5 million Cox Plate on October 22.
Raymond put in an entry for Earlswood in the Cox Plate while Maher and Eustace, who are chasing their second Cox Plate victory, have five nominations in the 2040-metre contest.
Maher said the entries for the three feature races were very strong especially with a big international influence.
"It looks like being a big spring carnival," Maher said.
"The amount of international horses really gives the Melbourne and Caulfield cups plus Cox Plate a real x-factor."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.