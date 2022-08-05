MORE than $5 million was injected into the south-west through a post-COVID-19 state government scheme to boost regional areas.
It comes as new data reveals Warrnambool's economy is tracking better than pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
A government spokesman said more than 4500 vouchers were used in the region.
"(The vouchers helped to) boost spending in the area by $5.1 million and support local businesses and local jobs," he said.
The spokesman would not provide a breakdown of the locations within the region the vouchers were used.
It included the Victorian and Seniors Travel Voucher Schemes and Victorian Dining and Entertainment Program and were used to support tourism, hospitality and retail businesses.
A Warrnambool City Council (WCC) spokesman said Spendmapp data showed an increase in spending in the dining and entertainment sectors between April and May in 2022 - a rise 18.56 per cent from the previous year in the same time period to $14.69m.
About $3.94m for travel in 2022 was spent - an increase of 12.57 per cent on the 2021 figure of $3.5m.
Retail generated $7.58m, an increase of 14.85 per cent on the 2021 figure of $6.6m.
"In 2021 there was a significant rebound in spending following the lockdowns in 2020," the WCC spokesman said.
"However the growth continued into 2022. Overall, Warrnambool's local economy is performing better than pre COVID-19, according to Spendmapp by Geografia."
The spokesman said the state government's initiative was an incentive for people to venture into regional Victoria and the south-west.
"The results are encouraging and the uptake of the voucher system showed that people considered them worthwhile," he said.
"It is possible that for some people the vouchers enabled them to have a travel experience that might otherwise have been unattainable."
Phoenix Cafe Bar and Catering owner Mark Mitchell said his business only opened 18 months ago so wasn't affected much but said he saw an increase in outsourced catering jobs since the 2021 lockdowns.
"We're doing a lot more of that which we're finding a lot more people are inclined to have a party in their background and have catering for that or a wedding," he said.
He said the program was a good incentive with the cost of living and interest rates going up.
"So it's a booster to get people out," Mr Mitchell said.
"I don't know if people used it (the vouchers) - we had signs up saying it was available but unless you know if someone's using it you don't know if it's affecting higher traffic through the business."
Mr Mitchell said if the state government ran another voucher program the cashback process should be streamlined.
"Maybe through myGov and upload it then you don't have to fill out your details," he said.
Timboon Railway Shed Distillery owner and distiller Josh Walker said it was hard to tell if the vouchers were used at its venue but said it pushed people to the regions.
"We would welcome it to come back because it's been a very quiet six to eight weeks through winter," Mr Walker said.
He said patronage was 'probably' still down from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
"There's not as many and we haven't had many international tourists," he said.
"We had a wave of Singaporean tourists after Easter then it stopped again - it dried up again with that wave.
"Normally it's noticeable to have tourists around this time of year.
He said with the ceasing of state government support, a peak in COVID-19 cases and a rise in interest rates and fuel costs may also be contributing factors.
"Anything the government can do to boost that visitation and push back the cost of living will help rural areas with visitors," Mr Walker said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
