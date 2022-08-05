The Standard
Updated

Victorian government post-COVID-19 schemes inject more than $5m into the south-west

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:53am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOURISM: Warrnambool saw a significant increase in spend during the latest round of the Victorian Government's post-COVID-19 lockdown voucher schemes.

MORE than $5 million was injected into the south-west through a post-COVID-19 state government scheme to boost regional areas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.