Corangamite Shire Council again fails to attract suitable tender for Port Campbell Revitalisation Project

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:25am
SLOW START: Port Campbell's streetscape revitalisation project is set to be the biggest capital works venture in Corangamite Shire's Council's recent history. A construction squeeze has twice delayed its start.

Corangamite Shire officers have again been sent back to the drawing board after Port Campbell's $15.6 million revamp failed to attract a suitable submission for a second time.

