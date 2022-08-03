The Standard

Camperdown confirms return to Hampden league under 18.5 football competition, appoints coaches

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADERS: Camperdown has appointed Luke O'Neil, 24, and Matt Absalom, 30, to coach its under 18 football team in 2023.

PROVIDING a pathway to senior football is the goal for Camperdown's newly-appointed under 18.5 coaches.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.