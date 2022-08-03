Calls for more signage at lookout in The Grampians where woman fell to her death

Parks Victoria has been told to install additional signage at a lookout where a woman fell to her death.
On December 12, 2020, Rosy Loomba travelled with family members to the Grampians from Melbourne suburb Craigieburn.
Mrs Loomba and her family were planning to have a picnic with another family in the Grampians.
Victoria's Deputy Coroner Jacqui Hawkins handed down her findings into Mrs Loomba's death this week, asking for signage that warned people had been seriously injured and died at the lookout to be installed.
"The families stopped at a number of lookouts along the way and arrived at Boroka Lookout at about 2.10pm," Ms Hawkins wrote in her findings.
The lookout is fenced, however the fence is easily scaled.
"There were a number of people in the area who climbed over the fence and took photos on a rock ledge which protrudes out from the cliff," Ms Hawkins wrote.
"The lookout is renowned on Instagram with many people scaling the safety barriers to have their photo taken on the rock ledge. The rock is known as 'Selfie Rock'."
Ms Hawkins found Mrs Loomba and her husband climbed the fence and took photos of themselves.
"Mrs Loomba turned to walk back to her friends and children but lost her balance on a step down," she said.
"She fell to the right with her lower body still on the rock and her upper body hanging over.
"Mr Loomba jumped down to her and tried to pull her back up but was unable to reach her hand. He held onto her legs and her clothing but was unable to grasp her. Mrs Loomba fell over the edge."
Mr Loomba and other witnesses called out to Mrs Loomba, but they did not receive a response.
"Police and emergency services attended the scene and were able to abseil down the cliff face," Ms Hawkins wrote.
"They located Mrs Loomba approximately 30 metres down the cliff face. She was retrieved at approximately 9pm and confirmed deceased."
Ms Hawkins said additional infrastructure and signage had been installed at the lookout after a death in April 1999.
"Despite this earlier recommendation, I am of the view that extra signage could be added to this area to prevent such deaths occurring in the future," she wrote.
"I note that adventurers and park attendees may continue to climb fences to access lookouts in order to get a photo or for their own curiosity.
"Mrs Loomba's death is a reminder of the dangers associated with ignoring signage and fencing which is put in place to keep people safe."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
