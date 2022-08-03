The Standard

Calls for more signage at lookout in The Grampians where woman fell to her death

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:11am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view from Borona Lookout in the Grampians

Parks Victoria has been told to install additional signage at a lookout where a woman fell to her death.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.