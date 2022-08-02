Emerging Kolora-Noorat defender Joel Dillon says the excitement around the club is building ahead of his first ever senior finals campaign.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a consistent season for the Power in the Warrnambool and District league, playing 15 of a possible 16 games to establish himself as one of coach Nick Bourke's most reliable performers on game day.
He has been named in the best seven times throughout this season.
With two games to go before finals and clashes against Timboon Demons and Old Collegians to come, Dillon said the focus was on finishing the regular season on a high and building momentum, irrespective of where the side finishes.
"It's a good feel at the moment around the place, we want to get a full team on the track but we're excited to get stuck into it (finals)," he said.
"It's exciting, there's a few boys at the club in a similar situation who haven't played a senior final.
"We've got to win these last two games and build more form into finals - hopefully the ladder looks after itself and we can finish in third, but we'll back ourselves to win it from fifth.
"I feel we're building every week as a group, the more consistent team we get on the track the better we'll be, we're playing really well I reckon."
The dairy farmer said he was feeling secure at senior level and enjoyed the added responsibility with the Power unable to consistently get all of their most experienced players on the park at the same time.
"I've been playing a bit everywhere this year with injuries but I'm feeling really comfortable - Bourkey's (Nick Bourke) been giving me a license to attack this year and given me confidence to play my own game," he said.
"Obviously, it's worked and I've been playing alright. At this stage I probably prefer playing on a back flank, I feel like I read the ball really well and I can use my skills and speed to set the game up.
"It's been good, I feel like I've had more responsibility and I've taken it upon myself to lift up the younger boys when they're in the team.
"There's a few at that 22 age, so it's been a good step up but I've really enjoyed it."
