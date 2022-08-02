The Standard

Kolora-Noorat's Joel Dillon excited for maiden WDFNL senior finals campaign

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPORTANT: Kolora-Noorat defender Joel Dillon is thriving for the Power this season. Picture: Chris Doheny

Emerging Kolora-Noorat defender Joel Dillon says the excitement around the club is building ahead of his first ever senior finals campaign.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.